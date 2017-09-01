UN sees Daesh defeats in Syria by October, elections possible in a year

The last remaining Syrian strongholds of Daesh (ISIS) are likely to fall by the end of October, which must be the trigger for the international community to push for free and fair elections, U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said Friday.



The city of Deir al-Zor has been under siege by Islamic State fighters for years, forcing the U.N. to conduct an unprecedented and expensive high-altitude airdrop campaign to supply the population.



It has been renamed and merged with other groups, but remains the only force in Syria's war, apart from IS, that is designated by the U.N. as "terrorists".



Nobody had an interest in a resurgence of Daesh in Syria, de Mistura said.

