U.S.-led coalition monitoring Daesh convoy in Syria

A convoy of Daesh (ISIS) fighters and their families being evacuated into Islamist extremist territory in east Syria remained in government-held areas of Syria on Friday, U.S.-led forces said.



There are about 300 fighters and about 300 civilians in the convoy, which the Syrian army and Lebanon's Hezbollah granted safe passage after the militants surrendered their enclave on Syria's border with Lebanon.



But the coalition against Daesh has used air strikes to block the convoy from crossing into the group's main territory straddling Syria's eastern border with Iraq.



The frontline between Syrian government forces and Daesh in eastern Syria is active, as the army, aided by Russian jets and Iran-backed Shi'ite militias, presses an offensive to relieve its besieged enclave at Deir al-Zor.

...