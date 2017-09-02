Turkey's Erdogan slams US indictments as 'scandalous'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday denounced the indictments in the United States of 19 people, among them 15 Turkish security officials, calling them "scandalous".



The 19 suspects have been accused of attacking peaceful demonstrators gathered outside the Turkish ambassador's Washington home during a visit by Erdogan in May.



Turkey considers the YPG a terror organization and an extension of Kurdish militants waging a three-decade-long insurgency against the Turkish state, but the group is a key U.S. ally in Syria against Daesh (ISIS).



Two suspects, who aren't security officers, were arrested in June and are due in court on Sept. 7 .

...