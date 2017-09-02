Hezbollah, Syrian army seek new route for stranded Daesh convoy

Lebanon's Hezbollah and the Syrian army are seeking a new route for a convoy of Daesh (ISIS) fighters and their families bound for the extremists' stronghold in eastern Syria, a commander in the military alliance backing Syria's government said.



The convoy of 17 buses carrying about 300 lightly armed fighters and 300 civilians has been stuck in Syria's eastern desert since Tuesday, with a U.S.-led coalition using air strikes to stop it from entering Daesh territory.



Hezbollah and the Syrian army on Thursday changed the route of the convoy from Humeima, a hamlet deep in the southeast desert, to a location further north, but coalition jets again struck near that route, the commander said.

