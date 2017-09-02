Italian island seeks help to deal with Algerian migrant flow

In this file photo, migrants arrive in the port of Cagliari, Sardinia, aboard rescue ship "Aquarius," on May 26, 2016, two days after being rescued near the Libyan coasts. / AFP / GABRIEL BOUYS
Backed by Italy, Libya enlists militias to stop migrants
Italy's interior minister meets Libyan mayors over people smuggling
More NGOs suspend migrant sea rescues
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Backed by Italy, Libya enlists militias to stop migrants
Italy's interior minister meets Libyan mayors over people smuggling
More NGOs suspend migrant sea rescues
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE