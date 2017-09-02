Saudi Arabia has made progress tackling terrorism: King

Saudi King Salman, receiving dignitaries attending the annual Muslim hajj pilgrimage, said on Saturday the kingdom had made progress in eradicating terrorism aimed at attacking its holy sites, state news agency SPA reported.



Salman also said Saudi Arabia had devoted all its material and human resources to ensure the safety of pilgrims who come from all over the world to perform the five-day ritual, a religious duty to be undertaken once in a lifetime by every able-bodied Muslim who can afford the journey.

...