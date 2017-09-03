Syria refugees in Turkey make rare trip home for Eid

Syrian refugee Mohamed Hajj Steifi hasn't been home for a year, but this week he made the trip across the Turkish border to celebrate the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha.



Steifi says the relative calm hasn't tempted him to move back home just yet.



Yaman al-Khatib, a 27-year-old journalist, moved with his wife and child to the Turkish province of Antakya last year after leaving a rebel-held part of Aleppo city before it was captured by regime forces.



He travels into Syria clandestinely for his job, but has no plans to move his family back there for now.



Wearing a black tunic and new jeans bought to mark Eid, she said she fled to Turkey five years ago along with her mother and sister, and plans to start university there.



She said the family fears returning to Syria before the conflict ends.

...