Iran re-imposes death sentence on spiritual figure

An Iranian court has re-imposed the death penalty on the founder of a spiritual movement after the first sentence was struck down by the supreme court, the judiciary said on Sunday.



Mohammad Ali Taheri, founder of Erfan Halgheh which calls itself "Interuniversalism" in English, was arrested in 2011 and given five years in prison for "insulting Islamic sanctities".



He was sentenced to death by a Revolutionary Court in 2015 for "corruption on earth" but the Supreme Court later quashed the sentence.

...