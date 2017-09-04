Ex-minister questioned as Israel submarine graft probe widens

Israeli police questioned a former minister and a political advisor Monday as a probe widened over suspected corruption in the purchase of submarines for Israel's navy from Germany's ThyssenKrupp.



Police likewise questioned a third suspect, identified only as a former senior member of Israel's National Security Council.



The questioning came a day after six people were detained in connection with the case, including a former chief of the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



In July, Germany delayed signing a deal with Israel for the sale of three submarines, an Israeli official said, as the corruption probe gained momentum.

