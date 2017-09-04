Yemen's Saleh appears on TV after rumors of arrest

Saleh said that there had been "fears or doubts" voiced by rebel leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi that Saleh was plotting a coup against their joint government.



Shortly before Saleh's appearance, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a Houthi spokesman, said that Saleh is "within an arm's reach," indicating he may be under the rebels' control.



Saleh, who used to command the support of much of Yemen's security apparatus, joined forces with the Houthis and helped them to seize Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014 .



Saleh and the Houthis are unlikely allies.



Earlier Monday, Yemeni tribal sources said Hussein Hazib, a prominent member of Saleh's party who served as education minister in the so-called National Salvation government set up with the rebels, fled from Sanaa to Marib, an area east of the capital controlled by government forces.

...