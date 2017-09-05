Syria thrusts east to break siege in Deir al-Zor city



Syrian government forces and their allies are on the verge of breaking a nearly 3-year-old siege imposed by Daesh (ISIS) on parts of the eastern city of Deir al-Zor, opposition activists and state media said Monday.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Monday that the advancing forces are a few hundred meters from a besieged, government-held air base known as Brigade 137 .



If they reach the base, they will be able to lift the siege.



State TV reported that government forces are only 3 kilometers away from breaking the siege.

...