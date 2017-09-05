Palestinian family evicted from Jerusalem home of 50 years

Israeli police on Tuesday evicted a Palestinian family from the east Jerusalem home in which they lived for over half a century, making way for Israelis deemed the legal occupants.



During the war, thousands of Jews fled Jerusalem as Jordanian-led Arab forces seized the city, while hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled from land that was later to become Israel.



No such law exists for Palestinians who lost their land.



Around 200,000 Israeli Jews now live in east Jerusalem in settlement homes considered illegal under international law.

...