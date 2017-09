Yemen's ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh said the country's Huthi rebels feared a "coup" but that there were no longer any tensions with them, despite strains in the past fortnight.



On August 24, hundreds of thousands put on a show of force for Saleh at a rally marking the 35th anniversary of his Arab nationalist General People's Congress (GPC) party.



Cracks emerged in the alliance between Saleh and Huthi after the two publicly accused each other of treason and back-stabbing.

