Syrian troops breach Daesh siege on eastern city

Syrian government troops and allied forces reached the eastern city of Deir al-Zor on Tuesday, breaching a nearly 3-year Daesh (ISIS) siege on government-held areas of the contested city near the Iraqi border, the Syrian presidency announced.



In a statement, the office of Syrian President Bashar Assad praised Syrian army units that stood their ground throughout the siege.



State TV had previously reported that Syrian troops advancing from the west reached the western outskirts of the city and broke the siege after Daesh defenses collapsed.



Tuesday's firing of cruise missiles came a day after the Russian defense ministry said two Russian troops were killed in shelling in Syria's east.

