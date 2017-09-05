Jerusalem churches blast attempts to weaken Christians

Summary
The leading churches in Jerusalem issued a rare joint statement Tuesday condemning what they called "systematic" Israeli attempts to "weaken the Christian presence" in the city.
The statement, signed by the heads of the Catholic, Greek Orthodox, Armenian, Lutheran and other churches, condemned an Israeli court decision allowing a pro-settlement group to take control of church land in a mainly Palestinian area of annexed east Jerusalem, as well as a bill in the Israeli parliament relating to church land.
