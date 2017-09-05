Detained Palestinian activist begins hunger strike

A prominent Palestinian activist began a hunger strike Tuesday to protest his detention by the Palestinian authorities after he criticized the autonomy government of President Mahmoud Abbas.



Issa Amro was detained Monday by Palestinian security forces in Hebron, the West Bank's largest city, after he criticized the detention of a local journalist who had called for Abbas' resignation.



Leading human rights groups blasted Amro's detention.



Amro's lawyer, Farid al-Atrash, said he visited Amro and the detained local journalist Monday.



Adnan Damiri, a spokesman for the Palestinian security forces, said he was not aware of the details of Amro's detention and declined further comment.

