Saudi says Iranian talk of rapprochement is laughable

Saudi Arabia said Tuesday that Iran's talk of a possible rapprochement with the kingdom was laughable.



Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in London that Iran would have to change its policies for any rapprochement.



Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, last month said the Islamic Republic would soon exchange diplomatic visits after the regional rivals severed diplomatic ties last year.



Iran's Zarif was quoted by the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) that diplomatic visits could take place after the hajj pilgrimage ends in the first week of September.

