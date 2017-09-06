Syria army breaks Daesh siege on Deir al-Zor

Syria's army Tuesday broke a 3-year-old Daesh (ISIS) siege on the government enclave of Deir al-Zor city, the militants' last Syrian stronghold.



Tanks and troops pressed quickly toward a government-held enclave in the city, where Daesh has trapped thousands of civilians and Syrian soldiers since 2014 .



Syria's army and allied fighters, backed by Russian air support, have been advancing toward Deir al-Zor on several fronts in recent weeks, and Tuesday entered the Brigade 137 base on its western edge.



A local journalist contributing to AFP on the ground said a minesweeper moved ahead of troops as they arrived at the base.



As they reached soldiers who had been besieged inside the base and parts of the city, the troops embraced and shouted patriotic slogans.



Russia hailed the breaking of the siege as a "very important strategic victory," with President Vladimir Putin congratulating his country's troops in Syria and the government forces.

