Yemen’s cholera epidemic climbs, confounding expectations

Yemen's cholera outbreak has infected 612,703 people and killed 2,048 since it began in April, and some districts are still reporting sharp rises in new cases, data from the World Health Organization and Yemen's Health Ministry showed Tuesday. The overall spread of the epidemic has slowed in the past two months, with the daily number of new suspected cases cut to around 3,000 in recent days.



Soon after it began, WHO saw a worst-case scenario of 300,000 cases within six months.



The decline in the epidemic has been bumpy, and the number of new cases rose in two of the past four weeks.

...