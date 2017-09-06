HRW: Egypt torture likely 'crime against humanity'

Human Rights Watch in a report released on Wednesday accused Egyptian security services of widespread torture of detainees in a probable "crime against humanity".



Rights groups have regularly accused Egyptian security services of practising torture, something the interior ministry has denied.



In February last year, a court sentenced a policeman to eight years in prison for beating to death a veterinary surgeon in custody in the Suez Canal city of Ismailiya.



In December 2015, a court in the Nile delta city of Tanta sentenced two policemen in absentia to life in jail for killing a man in custody.

