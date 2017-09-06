India's top court tells government to stop cow vigilantes

India's top court proposed measures Wednesday to stem what it called growing violence by vigilantes who claim to be protecting cows, revered as holy by Hindus.



India is reeling from a spate of horrific lynchings by Hindu extremists mostly targeting the country's Muslim minority, who have historically eaten beef.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party has promised to completely outlaw cow slaughter across India, and has been accused of turning a blind eye to attacks carried out in the name of protecting the animals.

...