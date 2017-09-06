Syrian army fights to secure corridor into Deir al-Zor

The army reached Deir al-Zor on Tuesday in a sudden, days-long thrust that followed months of steady advances east across the desert, breaking a siege that had lasted three years.



However, Daesh counter-attacks lasted through Tuesday night, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported, as the militants tried to repel the army.



Instead of breaking the siege along the main road from Palmyra, stretches of which remain in Daesh hands, the army reached the Brigade 137 along a narrow salient from the northwest.



The army will also push towards the still besieged airbase, southwards from the Brigade 137 camp and eastwards along the main highway, the commander said.

...