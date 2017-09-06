Syrian army fights to secure corridor into Deir al-Zor

The army reached Deir al-Zor Tuesday in a sudden, days-long thrust that followed months of steady advances east across the desert, breaking a siege that had lasted 3-years.



However, Daesh counter-attacks lasted through Tuesday night, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported, as the jihadists tried to repel the army.



Rapidly losing territory in both Syria and Iraq, Daesh is falling back on the Euphrates towns downstream of Deir al-Zor, including al-Mayadin and albukamal, where many expect it to make a last stand.



It still has 6,000-8,000 fighters left in Syria, despite losing 45 percent of its territory in the country since September 2014, the U.S.-led coalition said Wednesday.



Parallel with their thrust towards Deir al-Zor, the Syrian army and its allies have been fighting Daesh in its last pocket of ground in central Syria, near the town of al-Salamiya on the Homs-Aleppo highway.

...