Erdogan compares anti-Turkey statements by Germany to 'Nazism'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday compared anti-Turkey statements by German politicians to "Nazism" after Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would seek to end talks on Ankara's accession to the EU.



Relations between Turkey and Germany have been tense since last year's attempted coup and Berlin's reaction to the subsequent crackdown during which over 50,000 people have been arrested including German citizens.



It is not the first time Erdogan has used the Nazi comparison.



Erdogan called the EU's stance towards Ankara's accession bid "hypocrisy and political immorality," and urged Brussels to make a clear decision "at once" on the process.



Erdogan insisted that Turkey had not moved away from its "strategic goal of EU membership" and was fulfilling its duties.

