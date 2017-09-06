Syria rebels must realise they have not won war: UN

Syria's opposition must accept that it has not won the country's civil war, the UN envoy said Tuesday, voicing hope that the realities of the conflict could help forge a peace deal.



The main opposition camp, the Saudi-backed High Negotiations Committee (HNC), has insisted that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad must leave office as part of any peace deal.



With Daesh (ISIS) jihadists facing possibly imminent defeat in the key Syrian locations of Deir Ezzor and Raqa, de Mistura raised the prospect of hosting negotiations with Syria relatively free of active fighting.

