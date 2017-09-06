Netanyahu denies graft after Hollywood producer reportedly grilled

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing after reports Wednesday that a Hollywood producer was questioned over whether he received help in exchange for expensive gifts to the premier.



The investigation is one of several involving Netanyahu and his wife, leading to speculation over whether he will eventually be forced to resign.



In addition to the investigation involving Milchan, another is probing suspicions that Netanyahu sought a secret deal with the publisher of top-selling daily Yediot Aharonot.



Netanyahu himself, however, has not been named as a suspect in the submarine case.

