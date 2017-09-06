In Deir Ezzor, Syrians hail siege's end but await full victory



Stuck inside his native Deir Ezzor, Mahmoud Mashhour could hardly hide his impatience Wednesday for Syria's army to fully recapture the city so he can reunite with his family on the outside.



Mashhour, 36, lives in a western district of the city that was under a years-long siege by Daesh (ISIS) jihadist group.



Syria's government remained in control of the strategic military airport and several neighbourhoods in the city home to about 100,000 people, whom Daesh put under crippling siege.



The jihadists tightened that siege earlier this year by separating the government-held enclave in the city's west into two pockets.



Syrian army troops broke into the northern section on Tuesday, opening a route via the Brigade 137 base on Deir Ezzor's western edge.

...