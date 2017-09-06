Taliban suicide attack on US base in Afghanistan over leaflet 'insult'

A suicide bomber riding a motorcycle blew himself up outside an American base in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Afghan officials said, in an attack the Taliban claimed was revenge for a US leaflet deemed highly offensive to Muslims.



US and Afghan authorities confirmed several people were wounded in the late afternoon attack at Bagram Airfield, America's largest base in the country.



Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the attacker had killed and wounded "over 20 soldiers".



Major General James Linder, who heads the US and NATO special operations forces in Afghanistan, issued a statement apologising for the leaflet design which he said was an "error".



It is not the first time US forces have caused offense in Afghanistan where they have spent the last 16 years waging war against the Taliban.

...