Taliban bomber targets U.S. base in Afghanistan over leaflet

A suicide bomber riding a motorcycle blew himself up outside an American base in Afghanistan Wednesday, Afghan officials said, in an attack the Taliban claimed was revenge for a U.S. leaflet deemed highly offensive to Muslims.



Gen. James Linder, who heads the U.S. and NATO special operations forces in Afghanistan, issued a statement apologizing for the leaflet design which he said was an "error". It is not the first time U.S. forces have caused offense in Afghanistan where they have spent the last 16 years fighting the Taliban.

