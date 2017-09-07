U.N. probe finds Syrian govt behind April sarin attack

Syrian President Bashar Assad's air force conducted a sarin-gas attack that killed at least 83 civilians in April, one of 20 chemical weapons attacks perpetrated by the Syrian government in the past four years, U.N.-mandated investigators said Wednesday.



The United States quickly blamed the Syrian government and launched a punitive strike on Shayrat air base, where the report says the Sukhoi-22 plane that carried out the attack took off.



The report comes as U.N.'s Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said Syria's opposition must accept that they have not won the six-and-a-half-year war against Assad.



De Mistura suggested the war was almost over because many countries had got involved principally to defeat Daesh in Syria, and a national cease-fire should follow soon after.



On the ground, meanwhile, the Syrian army and its allies are fighting to secure a corridor to troops in Deir al-Zor, a day after they smashed through Daesh (ISIS) lines to break the militant siege.

...