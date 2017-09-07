Syrian opposition leader says U.N. mediation has failed

A prominent Syrian opposition leader said on Thursday U.N. mediation to end the country's six-year conflict has failed and the revolution would continue.



Riyad Hijab, chairman of the Saudi-backed High Negotiations Committee (HNC), rejected comments by U.N. special envoy Staffan de Mistura that President Bashar Assad's opponents must accept they have not won the war.



Hijab, a former Syrian prime minister under Assad, called for a new a U.N. "approach on the Syrian issue", without elaborating.

...