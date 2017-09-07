Trucks deliver first food to Syria's Deir al-Zor after siege

Trucks carrying food entered Syria's Deir al-Zor city on Thursday, the first time supplies have been delivered via a newly opened road after government troops broke a jihadist siege.



A local journalists contributing to AFP confirmed that a convoy of 40 trucks carrying food had entered the city, where the army and allied forces breached a Daesh (ISIS) siege earlier this week.



Some 100,000 people were estimated to be trapped in government-held areas under Daesh siege before troops broke into Deir al-Zor on Tuesday.

