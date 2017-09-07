MSF accuses EU of fuelling migrant abuses in Libya

EU aid to Libya to stop migrants entering Europe is fuelling a Libyan detention network that thrives on kidnapping, torture and extortion, a leading medical charity charged Thursday.



Joanne Liu, president of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), published an open letter describing "the horrific situation" for refugees and migrants in Libyan detention centres she visited last week.



Italy and the European Union have been financing, training and providing other aid to Libya's coastguard to stop smugglers from taking migrants and refugees in flimsy boats across the Mediterranean to Europe.



Migrants are then sent to detention centres.

...