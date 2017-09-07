Israel strikes deep in Syria, said to hit military facility

Israeli warplanes struck a military position near the Mediterranean coast in western Syria Thursday, killing two soldiers, the Syrian army said, in a stronghold of President Bashar Assad that is also heavily protected by the Russians and Iranians.



Israel has carried out several airstrikes against suspected arms shipments it believed to be bound for Hezbollah, which is fighting alongside President Bashar Assad's forces, over the course of Syria's civil war, now in its seventh year. Israel has also struck several Syrian military facilities since the conflict began, mostly near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Assad, not wanting to draw Israel into his country's war, has never retaliated.



Thursday's air raid was seen as a message to both Russia and Iran that Israel can strike anywhere in Syria.



Syria denies having or using such weapons.



In October 2016, Russia deployed a battery of S-300 air defense missile systems to protect a Russian navy facility in the Syrian port of Tartus and Russian navy ships in the area.



Israel and Russia maintain open communication lines and a "mechanism" to prevent their air forces from coming into conflict with one another.

