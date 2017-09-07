Coalition targets Daesh fighters from stranded convoy

The US-led coalition has killed dozens of jihadists linked to a convoy of Daesh buses from Lebanon stranded in the middle of the Syrian desert, a U.S. military official said Thursday.



The evacuation agreement ended separate near 10-day offensives against Daesh by Hezbollah and the Syrian army in Syrian western Qalamoun and by the Lebanese Army from near Ras Baalbeck and Al-Qaa in Lebanon.



Colonel Ryan Dillon, a U.S. military spokesman, said the coalition has not targeted the convoy itself and was permitting food and supplies to reach the stranded vehicles, but he noted about 85 Daesh fighters either from the convoy or heading by vehicle to link up with it had been picked off.

