Israel strikes deep in Syria, said to hit military facility

Israeli warplanes struck a military position in western Syria Thursday, killing two soldiers, the Syrian army said, in a stronghold of President Bashar Assad that is also heavily protected by the Russians and Iranians.



Israel has carried out several airstrikes against suspected arms shipments it believed to be bound for Hezbollah, which is fighting alongside Assad's forces, over the course of Syria's civil war, now in its seventh year.



Israel has also struck several Syrian military facilities since the conflict began, mostly near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.



It was also a rare instance of Israel striking a Syrian government facility rather than an arms shipment and harked back to an Israeli airstrike that destroyed a suspected, partially constructed nuclear reactor in the eastern city of Deir al-Zor exactly 10 years ago.

...