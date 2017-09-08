Trump offers mediation in Qatar crisis, hails Kuwait efforts

President Donald Trump Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate in a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the region.



At a White House news conference with Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Trump said he appreciated the emir's thus-far unsuccessful bid to end the dispute between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.



Trump initially appeared to side with Saudi Arabia, but then instructed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to support the Kuwaiti mediation effort.



response to a reporter's question, Trump spoke about his administration's efforts to restart Palestinian-Israeli peace talks. Trump plans to meet both Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly this month.

