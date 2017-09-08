Saudi-led bloc deny progress made in Qatar dispute

A Saudi-led bloc of countries hostile to Qatar Friday challenged statements by the Kuwaiti emir, denying his mediation has seen progress in finding a solution to the Gulf dispute.



In Washington Thursday, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah gave an upbeat assessment of his mediation efforts during a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump.



In a statement early Friday, the Saudi-led bloc questioned the emir's statement that Qatar would be willing to accept their 13 demands.

