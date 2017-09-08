Bahrain rejects Amnesty report citing crackdown on dissent

Bahrain condemned as inaccurate a report by the Amnesty International rights group accusing the Bahraini government of crushing dissent and violently cracking down on protests over the last year.



Bahrain has been a flashpoint since the Sunni-led government put down Arab Spring protests in 2011 .



Bahrain has intensified a crackdown on critics, shutting down two main political groups, revoking the citizenship of the spiritual leader of the Shiite Muslim community and jailing rights campaigners.

