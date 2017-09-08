German woman on trial in Turkey over failed coup: media

A 49-year-old German woman is standing trial in a Turkish court accused of having links to the alleged mastermind of last year's failed coup, German media reported Friday.



The Turkish-born woman, who became a German national about 15 years ago, was arrested in August 2016, becoming the first German national to be detained after the attempted overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



She was granted conditional release in September but not allowed to leave Turkey.



At least 10 Germans are currently detained in Turkey for political reasons, according to the German foreign ministry.

