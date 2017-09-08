Turkey probes opposition MP over drone death claim

Turkey on Friday launched a probe into a main opposition party MP for accusing the government of killing and wounding civilians with drones, and said only terrorists had been targeted.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denied civilians had died, telling reporters in Istanbul: "Where are those civilians? Those drones hit terrorists.



Activists have claimed innocent civilians have been killed in the offensives by the Turkish security forces, but the military says it takes precautions to avoid civilian casualties.

