Syrian troops push toward besieged Deir al-Zor airport

Syrian government troops Friday launched a new push toward the eastern Deir al-Zor military airport, which has remained under a yearslong siege by Daesh (ISIS).



The army this week broke through one of the besieged pockets by seizing the Brigade 137 base on the western edge of the city.



Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday it had killed four Daesh leaders, including one it described as the group's war minister, in an airstrike outside Deir al-Zor city.



Syria's government remained in control of the strategic military airport and several neighborhoods in the city home to about 100,000 people, whom Daesh put under crippling siege.



The Syrian government and Hezbollah offered the convoy of originally about 300 lightly armed Daesh fighters and about 300 family members safe passage in return for the militant group surrendering an enclave on the Syria-Lebanon border.

