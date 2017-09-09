Qatar, Saudi Arabia phone call starts new dispute

That even this small step toward a resolution creates new tension shows how deeply the boycott of Qatar has cut across the typically clubby politics of the Gulf Arab states.



After the call, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said Crown Prince Mohammed would talk to Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates -- the other Arab nations boycotting Qatar -- and then release details.



Qatar said that call came after Trump personally spoke with Sheikh Tamim.



Saudi Arabia reacted angrily to the Qatari statement, issuing a second message saying Doha's statement did not have "any relevance to truth".

...