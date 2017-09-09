Turkey cautions citizens about travel to 'anti-Turkey' Germany

Turkey cautioned its citizens on Saturday to take care when traveling to Germany, citing what it said was an upswing in anti-Turkish sentiment ahead of a German national election later this month.



Merkel, whose conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) have long been sceptical about Turkey's EU ambitions, is expected to win a fourth term in office in Germany's Sept. 24 election.



Earlier this year Germany warned its own citizens travelling to Turkey about increased tensions and protests ahead of a Turkish referendum on April 16 which considerably expanded Erdogan's powers.

