Iraq holding hundreds of foreign Daesh family members

In this file photo, people who fled the Daesh strongholds of Hawija and Mosul receive aid at a camp for displaced people in Daquq, Iraq, October 13, 2016. (REUTERS/Ako Rasheed)
Daesh sees major losses in complex campaign
Eid holiday dedicated to 'martyrs' in Iraq's Valley of Peace
Abadi: Tal Afar ‘fully liberated’ from Daesh
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Daesh sees major losses in complex campaign
Eid holiday dedicated to 'martyrs' in Iraq's Valley of Peace
Abadi: Tal Afar ‘fully liberated’ from Daesh
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE