Egypt may reject 59,000 tons of French wheat

Egypt is considering rejecting 59,000 tons of French wheat purchased by state grain buyer GASC due to the presence of poppy seeds, the second cargo to come under such scrutiny and raising fresh uncertainty over the country's import policy.



Egypt's agricultural ministry said Sunday its quarantine authority was examining seeds in the French cargo.



A 63,000 ton Romanian wheat cargo is currently being considered for final rejection and re-export at the office of the general prosecutor after the quarantine authority found it contained poppy seeds.



In December 2015, the rejection of a French wheat shipment purchased by GASC for containing ergot set off a nearly year-long row over import requirements as Egypt's quarantine authority imposed a ban on any trace level of the fungus.



It also stopped sending Egyptian quarantine inspectors abroad to check on grain shipments and started using private companies instead.

