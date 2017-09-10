Russian envoy visits Saudi Arabia for Syria, Gulf talks

The Saudi king and Russia's foreign minister met in Saudi Arabia on Sunday ahead of a possible visit by the monarch to Russia next month.



Saudi Arabia's state news agency said the monarch and Lavrov discussed the wars in Syria and Yemen, as well as an Arab diplomatic crisis with Qatar.



In a brief press conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Jiddah, Lavrov said Russia supports Saudi Arabia's efforts to unite the Syrian opposition into one group.



Qatar has moved to secure even closer ties with Russia through a $3 billion investment to acquire a stake in Russia's Rosneft oil company.

