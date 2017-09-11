Raqqa civilians find shelter in ruined Tabqa



The war-ravaged homes are littered with mines and lack running water or even doors, but they are the only option for some Syrians escaping even worse conditions under Daesh (ISIS). Tens of thousands have fled the battle to oust the jihadis from their de facto Syrian capital Raqqa, with some seeking refuge in the town of Tabqa 50 kilometers further west.



U.S.-backed fighters seized Tabqa from Daesh in May in a fierce assault that left much of it in ruins, with smashed rooftops sloping into mountains of rubble lining the filthy streets.



The devastated neighborhoods appear uninhabitable, but they form the only shelter that the most destitute escapees from Raqqa can access.



The 45-year-old laborer fled Raqqa four months ago, just before the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces broke into the Daesh stronghold and self-proclaimed capital.



Two youngsters peered out from a drab balcony at the street below. The veranda just two buildings over was reduced to a limp tangle of concrete blocks hanging off the wall.



In a two-story building, the walls around the flight of stairs were blown off completely, leaving the steps dangerously exposed.

...