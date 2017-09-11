Syrian rebels pushed to retreat from southeast

Two Western-backed Syrian rebel groups fighting the Syrian army and Iranian-backed fighters in southeast Syria have been asked by their Western and Arab backers to pull out of the area and retreat into Jordan, rebels and diplomatic sources said Sunday.



The decision has caused disaffection among hundreds of fighters in the two groups who consider withdrawing into Jordan as effectively disbanding their forces.



The two groups, who have hundreds of fighters, will have to hand over heavy artillery and dozens of U.S.-made anti-tank missiles that played a part in their battlefield successes against Daesh and the Iranian-backed militias, rebels say.

