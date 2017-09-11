Merkel dismisses Ankara’s travel warning

Chancellor Angela Merkel Sunday dismissed a warning from the Turkish government against travel to Germany during its election season, stressing her country's commitment to "freedom of opinion and the rule of law".



In July, Germany had updated Foreign Ministry travel advice to warn citizens that they could face arrest if they travel to Turkey, prompting an immediate angry response from Ankara.



Merkel's response to the warning came on the heels of a more combative approach from her top aide.

...